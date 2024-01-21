Monthly Exams Mandatory For Class 11 Students Of Bihar Board Schools | Representative image

Students in Class 11 at Bihar Board schools are now required to take the monthly exams, per a recent directive from the Bihar School Examination Board. The dates of these exams are set for January 22 till January 30. January 26 and January 28 off due to Republic Day and Sunday, respectively.

Students who do not show up for these exams will not be allowed to take any more exams.

The District Education Officer, Rajnikant Praveen, conveyed that the Bihar School Examination Board's examination controller had given instructions, highlighting the monthly exams' mandatory nature.

The Bihar School Examination Board is in charge of creating the question papers, which will be given by the education department office to the appropriate school representatives.

Mandatory for students

Students who do not follow the prescribed schedule and participate fully in these monthly exams risk having their eligibility for future exams revoked. These monthly tests are essential for assessing how well Class 11 students in Bihar Board schools are doing academically. Students are advised to study hard and make the most of this assessment chance to improve their curriculum comprehension.

Timings and other details

There will be two shifts for these exams. Starting on January 22, the physics exam will be covered in the first shift, and the chemistry and political science exams will be covered in the second shift.

There will be a consistent pattern in the days to come. Students will take math and English exams on January 23. Exam day for Hindi is set for January 24. Exams in psychology will be administered in the second shift on January 25 and exams in Sanskrit and Persian in the first.

On January 27, the first shift has the history exam scheduled, and the second shift has the music exam scheduled.

On January 29, exams for agriculture, economics, and sociology will be held in two shifts, with the Home Science exam concluding the testing on January 30.