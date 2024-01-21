 Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Releases STET Results 2023
Applicants who took the test can go to bsebstet.com to view their results on the official website.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
article-image

The Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) results have been made public by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Applicants who took the test can go to bsebstet.com to view their results on the official website.

Candidates from the general category must score 50% to pass the Bihar STET. Conversely, candidates belonging to the EWS and OBC categories receive 45% of the marks, SC and ST candidates receive 40%, and PwD candidates receive 30%.

The Bihar School Examination Board's STET scorecards are valid for a lifetime. Those who pass the test can apply to work as teachers in Bihar's private and government-aided schools.

How to check result?

Visit www.bsebstet.com, the Bihar School Examination Board's (BSEB) official website.

Click "BSEB STET Result 2023" in step two.

Step 3: Enter your "Login ID and Password" to log in, then select "Submit" or "Check Result."

Check the BSEB Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test Marks that are now displayed on the screen.

Take a printout of the result after downloading it.

From September 4 to September 15, 2023, there were two shifts for the Bihar STET: a first shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and a second shift from 2:00 pm to 5 pm.

There were two papers in the exam. Paper 2 covered English, mathematics, physics, chemistry, zoology, botany, computer science, Maithili, and commerce, while paper 1 covered Hindi, English, mathematics, science, social science, Sanskrit, and Urdu subjects. There were 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in the Bihar STET exam. A mark will be awarded to candidates for each correct response. No exam response received a negative mark for being answered incorrectly.

