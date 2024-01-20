XAT 2024 Results Announced at xatonline.in, How to Check Scorecard



Xavier School of Management has officially released the results for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024. Candidates who participated in the XAT 2024 can access their results on the official XAT website, xatonline.in. Conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur, the XAT 2024 entrance exam took place online on January 7, 2024, across more than 80 cities in the country, within a single shift from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

To conveniently check the XAT Results 2024, candidates should have their credentials, including User ID and Date of Birth, readily available. The XAT 2024 scorecard will remain accessible until March 31. Additionally, Xavier School of Management released the XAT 2024 response sheet on its official website on January 11.

Here's how to check the XAT 2024 Result:

Visit xatonline.in, the official XAT website.

Choose the XAT 2024 Result link from the homepage.

Enter your login details and click "Submit."

View your XAT 2024 scorecard on the screen.

Download the XAT 2024 result page and carefully review the scores.

Save a hard copy of the XAT 2024 Result for future reference.

It is important to note that XLRI admissions are solely based on merit, with no provision for management or NRI quotas.

The XAT 2024 results were released ahead of schedule. Originally slated for announcement on January 31, the scorecards were intended to be available from January 31 to March 31, 2024. For further information, candidates can refer to the official XLRI website.

The Xavier Aptitude Test is a highly competitive entrance examination required for admission to esteemed MBA programs in India, including those at XLRI Jamshedpur and Delhi. The exam assesses candidates in various critical business domains, such as decision-making, general awareness, numeric aptitude and data interpretation, essay writing, and verbal and logical ability.