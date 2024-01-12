XAT 2024 Response Sheets and Question Papers Now Available For Download |

The XAT 2024 response sheet and question papers are now available from the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT). January 7 was the date of the XAT 2024. XATonline.in is the official website where you can download the response sheets.

It is also acceptable for candidates to file complaints regarding the response sheet. Next up will be the release of the XAT 2024 answer keys.

How to download?

Visit xatonline.in, the official website.

Select the "response sheet" link from the homepage.

Enter your date of birth and XAT ID as the password on the login page.

Review and download the response sheet

Examiners and candidates who took the test revealed that this year's XAT 2024 paper included moderately difficult decision-making questions along with easier verbal ability and logical reasoning (VALR) questions.

The five sections that make up the XAT 2024 exam question paper are divided into three sections. Keyboard testing will comprise the second part, while verbal and logical ability, decision-making, quantitative ability, and data interpretation comprised the first. General awareness and essay writing will make up the third section.

About XAT

The XAT, administered by XLRI Jamshedpur, is an important test for MBA/PGDM admissions. Acknowledged by more than 160 leading B-schools in India, XAT scores are seen as a standard for admission procedures. Candidates can apply for various programs, and the selection criteria may differ based on the program's requirements.