Monash University And Tata Steel Collaborate On Innovation And Sustainability

Professor Doron Ben-Meir, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Enterprise and Engagement) and Senior Vice-President at Monash University, and T. V. Narendran, CEO & Managing Director at Tata Steel, join colleagues to celebrate Monash University and Tata Steel's MoU to establish a sustainability-focused Centre for Innovation. | Special Arrangement

Monash University and Tata Steel have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Centre for Innovation on Environment and Intelligent Manufacturing. The collaboration will address global challenges, including decarbonisation, sustainable resource recovery, and smart manufacturing technologies.

Strategic collaborations for technological advancements

Professor Doron Ben-Meir, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Enterprise and Engagement) and Senior Vice-President at Monash University, highlighted the importance of the partnership. "We are pleased to collaborate with Tata Steel to advance material science and chemical process research. Working with a global industry partner of this stature is an important step to driving the development of new materials and technologies," he said.

This MoU marks Tata Steel's first major research and development collaboration with an Australian institution.

T. V. Narendran, CEO & Managing Director of Tata Steel, emphasised India's role in the global steel industry. "Today, we are building a comprehensive ecosystem that involves partners from academia and the world of startups."

Narendran also noted the significance of the partnership with Monash University. "Our agreement with Monash University, an institute with an impressive reputation in material science and the ability to scale research into market-ready solutions, is an addition to this ecosystem. We look forward to a fruitful partnership that opens new business opportunities and drives technological advancements for the benefit of our people and the planet,” he added.

Read Also Monash University And IIT Hyderabad Launch Critical Minerals Research Hub

Tata Steel is seeking innovative ways to achieve its sustainability goals through experimentation, research investments, technological innovations, and collaborations. Recently, Tata Steel signed MoUs with Imperial College London and The Henry Royce Institute to set up Centers of Innovation in the UK focusing on sustainable design and manufacturing, and advanced materials.