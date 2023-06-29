Mohammed Zubair 'Factchecks' Kota Police's Clarification On Row Over Namaz By Muslim Students

Mohammed Zubair (L) and Kota students who raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans (R) | Twitter

The viral video of students raising the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan as Muslim students perform Namaz at a coaching institute in Kota came into the limelight after debate arose on the authenticity of the date and time of the video.

Though the Kota Police stated on Twitter that the video is from 2020 and action was taken by the concerned authorities, Mohammed Zubair, Co-Founder of Alt News refuted the clarification provided by the officials.

In a long thread on Twitter, Zubair made the argument that the video is from June 23, 2023, and not from 2020 as claimed by Kota Police.

"We could further confirm the location by comparing screengrabs from viral videos with images from Google. Some of the students seen in the viral videos were currently studying at the institute. Not revealing their identities owing to the fact that they are minors," said one of the tweets by Zubair.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Zubair also made the argument that a poster at the coaching institute can be seen with 'AIR 1 Tanishka' written on it. Tanishka is the NEET UG 2022 topper across India.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Zubair also claimed that his team accessed video details from a student which showed that the ruckus was recorded on June 23, 2023, at 5:11 PM.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After the video went viral on June 26, Monday, when many Twitter users debated the 'Jai Shri Ram' chants and the Muslim students being allotted a room to offer namaz, Kota Police stated that the incident took place in 2020. "This video is of 2020, no such activity has happened yet, at that time effective action was taken by the concerned organization. The police constantly monitors such developments. The law and order situation is normal," the Kota Police tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Zubair had also shared a video statement by the Senior Vice President of Allen Institute C R Chaudhary, who addressed the incident.

"In such an atmosphere, we don't believe such an issue should be made big or there should be any controversy over it. Possibly, the floor attendant was not able to look into the incident because otherwise students would have been talked to. We would have made them understand that they are from different parts of India and have a duty to make their families and communities proud," stated Chaudhary.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Free Press Journal has not been able to independently verify the contents of the video with the coaching institute as it has not responded to the queries sent by us.