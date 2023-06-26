Viral Video Shows Students Raising 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogan As Muslim Classmates Offer Namaaz

Screengrab of the incident | Twitter/@Meghupdates

In an alarming video going viral on social media, a few students are seen to be raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans as their Muslim peers offer Namaaz at a reputed coaching institute in India. The students are seen to be wearing their uniforms and ids while chanting the slogan, indicating that the incident is happening during class hours at the institute.

The video has come into the limelight amid increasing scrutiny of religious freedom and harmony in India not only by domestic but also by global media.

According to Twitter users, who have been commenting and reposting the videos on their personal accounts, this incident occurred in Kota which is known for being the coaching hub of India.

With the students allegedly being allotted a room in the institute to offer the namaaz, many on social media have justified the other group of students raising religious slogans.

"Just a simple question: why are special rooms allotted to Muslim students for offering Namaz? Why can't they pray at home, inside the mosque? If namaz is okay, why not Jai Shree Ram chants?," said one user on Twitter.

"Muskurayiye aap #NewIndia mein hain (Smile you are in New India)," said another user.

The Free Press Journal has not been able to independently verify the contents of the video with the coaching institute as it has not responded to the queries sent by us.