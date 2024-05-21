Mizoram Class 12 Results: Check Names Of Stream-Wise Toppers, Pass Percentage Here

Mizoram Board Class 10 Result Out, 73.37% Students Pass | Representative Image

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has officially announced the results for the Class 12 board examinations today at 12 pm. Students from the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams can now check their scores online at mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com.

Steps to Check Mizoram Class 12 Result 2024:

Visit the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in.

Click on the link "MBSE HSSLC Result 2024" available on the homepage.

Enter your login details and click on submit.

After logging in, fill out the application form.

Make the payment required for your application fee.

Submit the form and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of your result for your future reference.

Who are the toppers in Science Stream?

Lalramdina Ralte obtained Rank 1 and scored 477 marks

Lalremruata Ralte obtained Rank 2 and scored 448 marks

Md Aatif Nazir obtained Rank 3 and scored 447 marks

Who are the toppers in Commerce stream?

David Lalhminghlua obtained Rank 1 and scored 460 marks

Amram Laihnei Hlychoo obtained Rank 2 and scored 454 marks

Vansangkimi obtained Rank 3 and scored 437 marks

Who are the toppers in Arts Stream?

Linden Lalremruatpuia obtained Rank 1 and scored 471 marks

Vungnemkim Khuptong obtained Rank 2 and scored 468 marks

Rody Lalrotluangi obtained Rank 3 and scored 458 marks

The overall pass percentage for the Science stream is 72.69%

Boys' pass percentage: 74.19%

Girls' pass percentage: 71.69%

The overall pass percentage for the Commerce stream is 79.60%

Boys' pass percentage: 80.21%

Girls' pass percentage: 78.95

The overall pass percentage for the Arts stream is 79.71%.

Boys' pass percentage- 79.32%

Girls' pass percentage - 80.06%

Approximately 8467 candidates appeared in total. Out of them, 6,749 candidates passed and 1,680 candidates failed the Class 12 board exam.

Note that students can reach the board during office hours at 9863883041 and 9863722521, via WhatsApp, if they need any additional help or have questions about the results.

It is recommended that parents and students visit the official MBSE websites to receive the latest updates and information.