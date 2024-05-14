Mizoram Board Class 10 Result Out, 73.37% Students Pass | Representative Image

Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 exam results today.

A total of 18,561 students took the exam, which included 8,654 boys and 9,907 girls.

73.37% of students passed the exam, with boys achieving a pass percentage of 74.38% and girls 72.48%. Boys, in comparison to girls, have performed better.

MBSE HSLC Class 10 exams were held from 26 February to 15 March in a single shift from 9 am to 4 pm.

A minimum of 33 per cent of marks in each subject and overall is required to clear the exam. Students who fail in one or two subjects can take the MBSE 10th compartment exam.

Students can access their results by visiting the board's official website, mbse.edu.in, using their roll number and registration number.

Steps to check results:

Visit the official Mizoram HSLC result website, www.mbse.edu.in.

Find the 'Results' section on the homepage.

Click on the link titled 'Mizoram High School Leaving Certificate Exam Result 2024'.

Enter your roll number and registration number.

The HSLC result 2024 Mizoram PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Save and download your result for future reference.

The result received from the official website is provisional. Students will have to visit their respective schools to obtain the original marksheets.

The state education board uses a grading system that translates marks into grade points. Students who score between 91 and 100 receive the highest grade point, which is 10. The grade points decrease the marks decrease. For scores between 81 and 90, students are given a grade point of 9. Those who achieve marks between 71 and 80 are given a grade point of 8, and those with scores between 61 and 70 are given a grade point of 7.