 Mizoram Teacher Suspended for Leaking Class 10 Board Exam Paper, Investigation Underway
Mizoram teacher suspended for leaking Class 10 board exam paper, investigation underway. Government takes action after allegations of providing suggestions to students before the exam.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Representational Image

The Mizoram government suspended a teacher for allegedly leaking the social science question paper of the class 10 board examination, a state minister told the assembly on Monday.

The minister said the teacher had provided specific students with suggestions before the exam held on March 8.

After receiving complaints about the similarity between the questions in the social science paper and those suggested by the teacher from the government-run Mizo High School, the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) immediately launched an investigation, education minister Dr Vanlalthlana said.

The MBSE questioned several individuals, including the president of the Mizoram Secondary School Teachers' Association (MISSTA), the principal of Mizo High School, some students, and the suspected teacher.

It was found that the teacher, who was part of a moderation team responsible for filtering question papers, had admitted to his misconduct, the minister said.

He confessed to providing board exam questions as suggestions to some academically weaker students during a special class, and these students had noted down the suggested questions in their notebooks, which served as evidence, Vanlalthlana said.

On further investigation, it was learned that the suggested questions were not widely circulated as the special class was attended by a few students and all class 10 students of Mizo High School did not receive the suggestion, the minister said.

Vanlalthlana said the accused was suspended on Sunday for his misconduct and a First Information Report (FIR) was submitted to a police station on the same day.

The minister said the examination committee convened a meeting on Monday to decide further action on the subject.

He said examinations for all remaining subjects will continue as per schedule.

The incident sparked anger among students and parents, who raised complaints on various social media platforms.

