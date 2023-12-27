 Mithibai's Kshitij Carnival 3.0 Sees Fusion Of Music And Entertainment
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMithibai's Kshitij Carnival 3.0 Sees Fusion Of Music And Entertainment

Mithibai's Kshitij Carnival 3.0 Sees Fusion Of Music And Entertainment

Mithibai College organised the Kshitij Carnival 3.0 on 23rd December, 2023. The festival saw hordes of students from colleges across the city and witnessed various celebrities who graced the event with their presence.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 02:09 PM IST
article-image
Mithibai's Kshitij | Special Arrangement

Mithibai College organised the Kshitij Carnival 3.0 on 23rd December, 2023. The festival saw hordes of students from colleges across the city and witnessed various celebrities who graced the event with their presence.

The event opened to an open mic session followed by a flash mob which kept the audience engaged and entertained.

The highlight of the afternoon was the appearance of the trio, Sanam Johar, Abigail Pandey, and Anand Raj, who took center stage to promote their latest song. The trio's performance at Mithibai showcased their outstanding talent, leaving a memorable impact on the excited audience.

Kshitij, synonymous with vibrant musical experiences, featured jamming sessions that brought together music enthusiasts.

Music enthusiasts danced to the beats of the tune

Music enthusiasts danced to the beats of the tune | Special Arrangement

The carnival also saw a  performance by Deedar Kaur, showcasing her musical prowess.

Musician Deepak Bharti graced the event with his presence, providing a fitting conclusion to The Kshitij Carnival 3.0. 

About the event, Chairperson of Kshitij 23, Prisha Thacker stated, "Working with such emerging artists has always been a delight. We aim to raise the bar for the subsequent events with every year that goes by."

The event ended with a token of appreciation that was given to all artists. The success of The Kshitij Carnival 3.0 further highlights Kshitij's skill in organizing remarkable events that make a lasting impression

Mithibai's Kshitij Carnival event ended with a token of appreciation

Mithibai's Kshitij Carnival event ended with a token of appreciation | Special Arrangement

Read Also
Mithibai Kshitij, in collaboration with Zee5, promoted the 2nd season of the suspenseful thriller,...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam Government Launches Massive Recruitment Drive in Education Sector

Assam Government Launches Massive Recruitment Drive in Education Sector

NTA Opens Correction Window for SSC Military Nursing Service Exam 2024

NTA Opens Correction Window for SSC Military Nursing Service Exam 2024

JJ Dermatology Residents Meet Minister To Highlight Concerns

JJ Dermatology Residents Meet Minister To Highlight Concerns

Mithibai's Kshitij Carnival 3.0 Sees Fusion Of Music And Entertainment

Mithibai's Kshitij Carnival 3.0 Sees Fusion Of Music And Entertainment

IIM Bangalore Starts Admissions For MBA and PhD Programs

IIM Bangalore Starts Admissions For MBA and PhD Programs