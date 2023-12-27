Mithibai's Kshitij Carnival 3.0 Sees Fusion Of Music And Entertainment

Mithibai's Kshitij | Special Arrangement

Mithibai College organised the Kshitij Carnival 3.0 on 23rd December, 2023. The festival saw hordes of students from colleges across the city and witnessed various celebrities who graced the event with their presence.

The event opened to an open mic session followed by a flash mob which kept the audience engaged and entertained.

The highlight of the afternoon was the appearance of the trio, Sanam Johar, Abigail Pandey, and Anand Raj, who took center stage to promote their latest song. The trio's performance at Mithibai showcased their outstanding talent, leaving a memorable impact on the excited audience.

Kshitij, synonymous with vibrant musical experiences, featured jamming sessions that brought together music enthusiasts.

Music enthusiasts danced to the beats of the tune | Special Arrangement

The carnival also saw a performance by Deedar Kaur, showcasing her musical prowess.

Musician Deepak Bharti graced the event with his presence, providing a fitting conclusion to The Kshitij Carnival 3.0.

About the event, Chairperson of Kshitij 23, Prisha Thacker stated, "Working with such emerging artists has always been a delight. We aim to raise the bar for the subsequent events with every year that goes by."

The event ended with a token of appreciation that was given to all artists. The success of The Kshitij Carnival 3.0 further highlights Kshitij's skill in organizing remarkable events that make a lasting impression