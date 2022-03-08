“Mission was aborted right when we got on the bus,” say students from Sumy as evacuation halted due to security concerns

The evacuation of Indian students, from the city of Sumy in Ukraine, has been halted by the Indian Embassy due to certain security concerns.

Around 700 students in the Sumy region were going to depart the city from two different routes. One being to Russia through the Sudzha-Belgorod passage and the other being through Golubovka-Romny-Lokhvitsa-Lubny-Poltava regions in Central Ukraine. “Half of the students were going to leave for Russia, while others would have left for Western Ukraine through Poltava if the evacuation continued,” said a student who added that they were told the mission to get students out has been aborted, right when they started entering the bus, as “the ceasefire has been compromised.”

“The buses are on standby until further information. We are now walking back to our hostel,” said the student who said that they have been instructed to not click pictures or give out any information to the general public.

Indian students in Sumy posted a video clip on Saturday, which went viral, wherein they announced the decision to risk the walk to the Russian border if no help is provided with regards to their departure. To which the Government responded on Twitter, asking them to remain inside shelters and assured that they will soon be evacuated.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 12:03 PM IST