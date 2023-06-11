'Miracle' Indigenous Upbringing Helped Four Kids Survive The Amazon Plane Crash

Remains of fruit with bitemarks made by small human teeth, a pair of scissors and nappies in the rainforest mud -- these were a few clues that gave rescuers hope to continue their frantic search for the missing children in rainforest | (Photo: AP)

In a miraculous story of survival, four Indigenous children, aged one to 13, survived 40 days alone in the rainforest eating seeds, roots and plants they knew were edible thanks to thier upbringing.

These four siblings who had been missing for around 40 days since May 1 in the Colombian Amazon rainforest after surviving a small plane crash that killed their mother, were reunited with their family on Saturday.

Member of the National Indigenous Organization of Colombia Luis Acosta told AFP, “They are Indigenous children and they know the jungle well. They know what to eat and what not to eat. They survived because of this and their spiritual force.”

The children - members of the Huitoto people aged 13, nine, four, and an 11-month-old baby - were transported by army medical plane to a military hospital in Bogota, reported news agency AFP.

According to reports, while the Colombian Amazon rainforest area is home to jaguars, snakes, and other predators, the siblings were not strangers to the jungle.



The incident has captured the attention of the world and now everyone is curious to know how these kids managed to survive in the Cambodian Amazon forest.

Reportedly, the children survived on some Cassava flour, rainforest fruits, plants, and seeds. When the plane crashed, the siblings took out farina from the wrecked plane and ate that for a few days, the Guardian reported citing one of their family members. Once they ran out of the farina, they began to eat seeds and fruits.