Minor Girl Rape Case: B'luru Education Dept Shuts Down Accused Principal's School

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Education Department has locked the school after its owner-principal was arrested for allegedly raping a Class 2 student in the Varthuru locality of Bengaluru, sources confirmed on Monday.

The accused had obtained permission to build the school in Koramangala locality, but allegedly unofficially constructed the school in Varthur.

The Block Education Officer (BEO) has issued orders in this regard. The development has left 140 students, who are studying in this school, and their parents in lurch and are concerned about the replacement of the school.

Sources in the education department said that the parents have assured parents that they would obtain a seat for their wards in the school of their choice in the area and the fees would be fixed by the government. The parents have been told to choose alternative schools and get their children admitted.

Ten-year-old girl studying in Class 2 was raped by the principal on August 3. The police had arrested the accused principal following the parents’ complaint.

According to police, the girl suffered from mild dyslexia. The incident had taken place when the girl had gone to the school at 8.30 a.m. The accused principal had taken her to his house located next to the school and committed the crime.

The accused had given the girl a cake after raping her. When the girl came back home, she complained of stomach ache to parents. The mother had observed bleeding in the undergarment, took her to a hospital and got her treated.

After visiting the hospital, gradually, the girl revealed everything to her mother. The parents of the girl then lodged a case and the police registered a case under the provisions of the POCSO Act.

