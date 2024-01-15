Ministry Of Home Affairs Releases IB ACIO Tier 1 Admit Card For 2024 Exam

Representative Image |

The Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (IB ACIO) Tier 1 test admit card has been released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The official timetable has been set for the IB ACIO exam, which will take place on January 17 and 18, 2024.

The hiring campaign aims to fill 995 vacancies for the grade-II (Executive) role of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer. These openings are categorized as follows: 377 General (UR) posts, 134 Scheduled Caste (SC) posts, 222 Scheduled Tribe (ST) posts, 129 Other Backward Classes (OBC) posts, and 129 posts for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) posts.

The IB ACIO admit card 2024 can be obtained by candidates who have applied for the ACIO position by going to the official website at mha.gov.in.

How to download the 2024 IB ACIO Admit Card

Candidates must have their login information, which includes their registration ID and password, in order to download the IB ACIO admission card 2024.

Visit mha.gov.in, the official website.

Type in your login credentials, including your password and user ID.

Select the link to download the IB ACIO admission card 2024.

Copy the admission card for your records.

Exam pattern

The exam has 100 questions, broken down into five sections based on the format. Each portion consists of 20 one-mark questions covering subjects including general studies, English, reasoning, logical aptitude, current affairs, and numerical aptitude.

After passing the Tier 1 exam, candidates will be invited to sit for the descriptive Tier 2 exam, which is followed by an interview stage.