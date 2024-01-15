UPSC Announces Medical Job Openings In Government Facilities | Representative Pic

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has posted job openings related to government-run medical facilities, in the medical field. The Union Health Ministry received a request to fill these positions from the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), which prompted the announcement.

On the official website, upsconline.nic.in, the registration process for direct recruitment by selection has begun.

Following the announcement of the hiring, FORDA used X to thank UPSC officials and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. They wrote, "UPSC positions available! We appreciate the timely assistance in combating the pervasive Ad-hoc culture provided by the Ministry of Health, Mansukh Mandviya, and UPSC. (sic)

Deadline and eligibility criteria

February 1 is the deadline for applying to a variety of medical employment, and February 2 is the deadline for printing the completed online application.

The age limit for SC and ST has been reduced to 5 years and 3 years for OBC. Unless they fall within one of the following categories—female, SC, ST, or have a qualifying disability—candidates must pay a fee of Rs 25. The website has more information on the eligibility requirements and salary scale.

There's 37 vacancies for the post of Specialist Grade III (General Medicine), 30 for Specialist Grade III (Obstetrics and Gynaecology), 11 for Specialist Grade III Oto-Rhino-Laryngology (Ear, Nose and Throat), 10 for Specialist Grade III (Plastic & Reconstructive surgery), 9 for Specialist Grade III (Dermatology), 8 for Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor Oto-Rhino-Laryngology (Ear, Nose and Throat) and 7 for Assistant Zoologist. 3 vacancies available for Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Sports Medicine) and Specialist Grade III (Paediatric Surgery) each. 1 vacancy is available in Assistant Industrial Adviser, Scientist-B (Physical Rubber, Plastic and Textile) and Specialist Grade III (Cardiology) each.

How to apply?

Visit upsconline.nic.in, the official website, and log in.

Select the "Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for Different Recruitment Posts" link.

Decide which job you wish to apply for

Select the "Apply Now" button.

Finish the procedure by adding the required information.