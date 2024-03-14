Ministry Of Heavy Industries And IIT-Roorkee Collaborate To Shape Future Of Automotive And EV Sectors

IIT Roorkee | File Photo

In a stride towards fostering innovation and advancement in the automotive and electric vehicle (EV) sector, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has joined hands with the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT-Roorkee), through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

According to a press release by the MHI, the MoU inked on Wednesday, aims to propel collaborative efforts in driving research, development, and implementation initiatives to shape the future of transportation.

The signing ceremony, held in the presence of Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Heavy Industries, and Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand (via video conferencing), marked a moment in the journey towards fostering synergy between academia and industry in driving technological innovation.

Under the MoU, Prof KK Pant, representing IIT-Roorkee, and Vijay Mittal, Joint Secretary at MHI, formalised the partnership, paving the way for the establishment of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) and an Industry Accelerator at IIT-Roorkee.

This joint initiative, to be executed under the Scheme for Enhancement of Competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Sector Phase II of MHI, seeks to leverage the combined expertise and resources of both entities to support groundbreaking projects that will shape the future landscape of mobility.

The collaboration, backed by a total grant of Rs 19.87 crore from MHI and an additional Rs 4.78 crore contributed by industry partners, will see a total project investment of Rs 24.66 crore.

These funds will be instrumental in driving research, development, and implementation efforts aimed at translating innovative concepts into tangible solutions that address the evolving needs of the automotive and electric vehicle sectors.

Dr Pandey, speaking at the event, highlighted the advancement of new technologies facilitated by the Capital Goods Scheme.

He emphasised how these initiatives have expedited the integration of cutting-edge technologies within the manufacturing sector promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Additionally, he acknowledged MHI's substantial role in propelling India towards global export prominence.

Commending the efforts of the Uttarakhand CM and IIT-Roorkee, he underscored their proactive steps in advancing this agenda.

The minister also outlined the Industry Accelerator component of the CG scheme and emphasised its focus on fostering collaboration between academia and industry.

He noted the signing of a MoU between MHI and IIT-Roorkee to establish an Industry Accelerator and CoE.

Through this partnership, numerous startups have joined forces with IIT-Roorkee to pioneer projects in EVs, significantly contributing to the nation's self-reliance in the e-mobility sector.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami expressed gratitude to the MHI for approving projects under the Capital Goods Scheme in Uttarakhand, particularly beneficial for the e-mobility sector.

He also lauded IIT-Roorkee for its potential to engage with startups and industries, emphasising the institution's commitment to addressing crucial projects.

He also highlighted the institution's dedication to fostering a culture of research, development, and collaboration, which aligns with the national goal of self-reliance in the mobility sector.

IIT-Roorkee, renowned for its commitment to innovation and excellence, stands poised to spearhead transformative initiatives in collaboration with industry partners, startups, and governmental bodies.

The institution's longstanding reputation as a hub for pioneering research underscores its pivotal role in driving technological advancements to address the evolving challenges in the automotive and EV sectors.