Ministry of Education Launches 'Prerana' Experiential Learning Programme for Classes 9 to 12 | Pixabay

The Ministry of Education has recently launched the 'Prerana: An Experiential Learning Programme' catering to students in Classes 9 to 12, according to media reports. This unique initiative is a weekly residential program designed for 20 selected students and will be hosted at a vernacular school in Mehsana, Gujarat.

To enroll in this program, interested students can visit the official website at prerana.education.gov.in. The registration process involves either completing a selection procedure outlined on the portal or participating in the selection process conducted at the school or block level during the designated 'Prerana Utsav' day.

The primary objective of the Prerana program is to provide participants with a meaningful, distinctive, and exciting learning experience, ultimately fostering leadership abilities among them, as stated by the ministry. Each week, a diverse group of 20 students, consisting of 10 boys and 10 girls from various regions of the country, will be chosen to participate in the program.

Curriculum

The curriculum of Prerana school is based on nine value-based topics developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhi Nagar. These topics include Swabhiman and Vinay, Shaurya and Sahas, Parishram and Samarpan, Karuna and Sewa, Vividhta and Ekta, Satyanishtha and Shuchita, Navachar and Jigyasa, Shraddha aur Vishwas, and Swatantrata and Kartavya.

According to the official notice, the day-wise program plan includes yoga, mindfulness, and meditation workshops, along with experiential learning, thematic seminars, and hands-on learning activities. Evening activities encompass visits to ancient and heritage locations, inspirational film screenings, mission life creative activities, talent displays, etc., providing a holistic and comprehensive learning approach.