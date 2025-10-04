Ministry Of Education Appeals To Students To Join Viksit Bharat Buildathon-2025; Registrations Close On Oct 6 | X @EduMinOfIndia

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission, has launched Viksit Bharat Buildathon-2025, a nationwide innovation movement set to engage students from schools having classes 6-12, officials said on Friday.

About The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025

The Buildathon calls upon students studying in classes 6-12 to join teams, think creatively, and develop ideas and prototypes that address real-life challenges.

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with @AIMtoInnovate and @NITIAayog, calls upon schools and teachers across the nation to be part of the #ViksitBharatBuildathon2025.



The students will work around four themes of national importance: Aatmanirbhar Bharat - building self-reliant systems and solutions; Swadeshi - fostering indigenous ideas and innovation; Vocal for Local - promoting local products, crafts, and resources; and Samriddhi - creating pathways to prosperity and sustainable growth.

Students, teachers, and schools across the country are encouraged to participate wholeheartedly in this movement.

Statement Issued By The Ministry Of Education

"It is not just a competition, but a platform to showcase creativity, innovation, and problem-solving skills at a national and global level. To encourage and recognise student innovators, schools will submit their entries in the form of photos and videos. A national panel of experts will evaluate the entries, and the top student teams will be awarded prizes," the Ministry of Education (MoE) said in a statement.

"Beyond recognition, these schools and students will receive long-term support through corporate adoption, mentorship, and resources to further strengthen their innovations," it added.

The Buildathon was launched on September 23 and the registrations are open till October 6. The live Buildathon will be held on October 13 and the winners will be announced in December.

"The Viksit Bharat Buildathon-2025 is a clarion call to students to dream big, innovate fearlessly, and contribute to India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

"Every school and every student are invited to take part in this movement, showcase their talent and make their mark as the innovators of tomorrow," the statement said.

