Michaung Cyclone: Schools Shut In Various Districts Tomorrow

Cyclonic storm Michaung | File

On December 6, schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu would be closed due to storm "Michaung." These districts have closed their schools on the days of December 4 and 5. Tomorrow, it will be closed as well. Cyclone Michaung is predicted to make landfall before 1:30 pm tomorrow, at which point it will turn and head towards land, according to Mohsen Shahedi of the NDRF DIG Ops.

Tomorrow, cyclonic storm Michaung is predicted to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh, dumping a lot of rain on Chennai and Puducherry. Chennai's transportation system suffered as a result of numerous trains and planes being canceled. Even though government equipment was sent out to drain the stagnant water and flooding, many areas of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts have been inundated.

Furthermore, the Office of the Collector and District Magistrate, Gajapati, announced that all of Odisha's primary, upper primary, high schools, and Anganwadi centers will be closed on December 6 due to the possibility of heavy rainfall.

Cyclone 'Michaung'

Over the past six hours, the cyclonic storm that is concentrated over the West Central and adjacent southwest Bay of Bengal off the shores of south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu has drifted northwest. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that during the forenoon of December 5, "it is likely to move nearly northwards and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and a cross between Nellore and Machilipatnam (AP) at a speed of 90 to 100 KMPH as a Severe Cyclonic Storm."

(With inputs from agencies)