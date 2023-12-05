Michaung Cyclone: Schools Shut In Odisha Tomorrow

Cyclonic storm Michaung | File

The Odisha government has taken a precautionary measure to close all the schools tomorrow, Wednesday 6, due to the brewing cyclonic storm Michaung over the Bay of Bengal.

The district magistrate and collector's office in Gajapati issued an official statement stating that "all the primary, upper primary, high school, and anganwadi center shall remain closed on December 6, 2023."

The committee was briefed on the preparation measures being adopted by the Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Puducherry, as well as the Special Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, owing to the impact of Cyclone Michaung on the majority of Tamil Nadu, southern Andhra Pradesh, numerous universities and schools also declared exam delays and closures.