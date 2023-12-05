 Michaung Cyclone: Schools Shut In Odisha Tomorrow
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMichaung Cyclone: Schools Shut In Odisha Tomorrow

Michaung Cyclone: Schools Shut In Odisha Tomorrow

Earlier, owing to the impact of Cyclone Michaung on the majority of Tamil Nadu, southern Andhra Pradesh, numerous universities and schools also declared exam delays and closures.

Sunidhi FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
Cyclonic storm Michaung | File

The Odisha government has taken a precautionary measure to close all the schools tomorrow, Wednesday 6, due to the brewing cyclonic storm Michaung over the Bay of Bengal.

The district magistrate and collector's office in Gajapati issued an official statement stating that "all the primary, upper primary, high school, and anganwadi center shall remain closed on December 6, 2023."

The committee was briefed on the preparation measures being adopted by the Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Puducherry, as well as the Special Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, owing to the impact of Cyclone Michaung on the majority of Tamil Nadu, southern Andhra Pradesh, numerous universities and schools also declared exam delays and closures.

Read Also
Cyclone Michaung: IIT Madras Grapples with Flooding, Students Face Issues
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NLUs Does Not Have Any Record Of Students Dropping Out, Says Union Minister Of State For Education

NLUs Does Not Have Any Record Of Students Dropping Out, Says Union Minister Of State For Education

UK PM Announces Curbs To Cut Immigration Rate, Bans International Students From Bringing Families

UK PM Announces Curbs To Cut Immigration Rate, Bans International Students From Bringing Families

Michaung Cyclone: Schools Shut In Odisha Tomorrow

Michaung Cyclone: Schools Shut In Odisha Tomorrow

13,000 Minority Students Dropped Out Of Central Universities, IITs, IIMs In Five Years, Says...

13,000 Minority Students Dropped Out Of Central Universities, IITs, IIMs In Five Years, Says...

Delhi High Court Directs DU To Consider Integration Of Foreign Students In 5-Year Law Course...

Delhi High Court Directs DU To Consider Integration Of Foreign Students In 5-Year Law Course...