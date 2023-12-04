Cyclone Michaung: IIT Madras Grapples with Flooding, Students Face Issues

IIT Madras |

Amid Cyclone Michaung and heavy rains in Chennai, citizens are facing consequences in the city. Many schools and universities have shut down due to the downpour. In a similar situation the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is also grappling with flood issues. The campus was closed on December 4, 2023, due to the ongoing flood in the city. As of now No reopening date has been announced by the Premiere Institute.

Videos showing the campus submerged in water are going viral across social media. Students on the campus are reportedly facing several issues.

The Free Press Journal spoke to a few students to understand their situation amidst the flood in the campus.

Rahul Raj, a PhD scholar at the IIT Madras highlighted the issue in the delay of food for the students and said, "Earlier in the day, the students had complained to the authorities as there was a delay in lunch as the food was not delivered on time due to the buses delivering it were stuck in flood."

"The canteen was closed and the food was delivered to the hostels which resulted in the delay. The mess timings for other dining hours have also been extended," he added.

Another student from IIT Madras talked about the electricity issues faced by the students. He said, "There was no electricity all day as the generator system was damaged as it was affected by the flood. The authorities are trying to get electricity back with required measures."

"There is a lot of water blockage near the main gate due to the delay in food supplies and transportation," he added.

Addressing the issue of water logging, Poshadri Chetri, a student at the Premier Institute in Chennai said, "Two JCBs are available to make sure there is no water logging situation due to over flow of water. People are working to clear drainage and get the situation under control."

"The research scholars have been asked not to come to the lab but labs have generators so some students prefer to go to labs even in the rain," he added.

"Last year also there was a cyclone and these similar areas were flooded. It is nothing new, even if the authority takes care of these problems there is always delay in food or electricity problems that students face," shared another IIT Madras student.

The students assured that they are safe and being taken care of as necessities are also being provided by the authorities.

An IIT Madras spokesperson responded, stating, "The heavy rains are unprecedented, and the institute is working hard to manage the situation, especially in areas with significant waterlogging."

Regarding student concerns, they mentioned, "Students in affected areas are receiving food at their hostels. Additionally, bus services are available for safe movement within the campus. We've established a control room to address all contingencies."'