MICAT 2024 Phase 1 Admit Card Released At mica.ac.in

MICAT 2024 Phase 1 Admit Card Released |

The Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmedabad (MICA), has officially released the admit cards for the MICAT 2024 Phase 1 examination today. Aspiring candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website, mica.ac.in.



Important Dates:

Admit Card Release: November 30, 2023

MICAT 2024 Phase 1 Exam: December 2, 2023

Results Announcement: December 21, 2023

To access the MICAT 2024 Phase 1 admit card, registered candidates must follow these steps:



1. Visit the official website: [mica.ac.in](http://www.mica.ac.in).

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the 'MICAT Admit Card 2024 for Phase 1' link.

3. Enter your login details, including the application number and password.

4. Click on 'Submit' to proceed.

5. The MICAT Admit Card for Phase 1 will appear on the screen.

6. Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.



Candidates should note that the MICAT Phase 2 exam applications are open until January 16, 2024. The Phase 2 examination is scheduled for January 27, 2024, and final results for MICA admission in 2024 will be announced in the first week of April 2024.



Prospective candidates are urged to adhere to the official timeline and complete the necessary steps promptly. For further details and updates, visit the official MICA website.