MICAT 2024: Phase 1 Admit Card Out Tomorrow; Exam On Dec 2 | Representational pic

Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmedabad (MICA) will release the phase 1 admit card for MICA Admissions Test (MICAT) 2024 tomorrow, November 29. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the card at the official website, mica.ac.in.

Applicants can download their MICAT 2024 admit card by entering their user ID and password. Phase 1 of MICAT 2024 is expected to take place on December 2, 2023.

The MICAT is administered by MICA, Ahmedabad in two phases, with separate releases of the MICAT admission cards 2023–24 for each exam phase. The second MICAT exam is scheduled for January 27, 2024. The MICAT 2 admit card will be made available by the institute on January 24.

Every applicant must have their MICAT 2024 admit card with them in order to access the testing room. It includes crucial details about the exam, including its date, time, location, and other specifics.

How to download:

Visit MICA's main webpage at mica.ac.in.

Go to the page for the MICAT 2024 admit card.

Enter your password and MICA Registration ID, if necessary.

The MICAT 2024 admit card will show up on the screen following a successful login.

Download the MICAT Admit Card, then print it off for your records.