MICA Joins Hands With Kerala Govt To Promote Energy Efficiency

In a significant collaboration, MICA Ahmedabad’s Centre for Development and

Management Communication (CDMC) has partnered with the Energy Management Centre (EMC) Government of Kerala, to promote energy efficiency communication. As part of the partnership, experts at CDMC, MICA will work on various facets, including identifying specific communication needs, fostering stakeholder collaboration, and developing a communication strategy and capacity-building programs, thereby enhancing energy efficiency communication and stakeholder engagement in Kerala.

MICA-CDMC recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Energy Management Centre, Kerala. Present at the virtual signing ceremony were Dr R. Harikumar, the Director of EMC, Mr Dinesh Kumar A.N., Joint Director, EMC and Mr B.V. Subhash Babu, Registrar, EMC and team from MICA including Dr. Githa Heggde, Dean, MICA, Prof. Manisha Pathak Shelat and Prof. Ruchi Tewari, Co-chairs of CDMC and Prof. Taral Pathak, Committee Member of CDMC.

Dr. Githa Heggde, Dean, MICA, said, “The partnership marks a significant milestone in CDMC’s ongoing mission to foster positive societal impact by harnessing MICA’s expertise in strategic marketing, creativity, and communication. We are elated to contribute towards creating awareness and bringing behavioural change towards energy efficiency within the society.”

Delving deep into the partnership, Prof. Manisha Pathak-Shelat and Prof. Ruchi Tewari, Co-Chairs, CDMC, MICA, shared, “We are proud to use once again CDMC’s strength for addressing an issue of global concern- energy conservation and sustainability.

“We will conduct stakeholder interviews and workshops to identify communication objectives, conduct audience analysis and persona-building exercises, and create a suite of communication materials, including visual aids, infographics, videos, and interactive content. As part of the capacity building programs, we will also create training modules on effective communication strategies, case studies, stakeholder engagement, leadership skills, etc.”

They added, “The partnership between CDMC and EMC looks like a natural pull because the common grounds of spirit and commitment to action towards sustainability and environment is at the heart, for both CDMC and EMC. We look forward to creating a larger impact through this partnership.”

Dr. Harikumar, Director of EMC, remarked, “Energy Management Centre-Kerala is excited to embrace this new partnership with MICA to promote collaboration among stakeholders and innovate solutions for the advancement of effective energy conservation communication strategies.”

