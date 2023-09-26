Infosys Collaborates With Microsoft To Accelerate And Democratize Industry-wide Adoption Of Generative AI | File photo

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it is collaborating with Microsoft to jointly develop industry-leading solutions that leverage Infosys Topaz, Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services, the company announced through an exchange filling.

Infosys collaboration with Microsoft

Both organizations are bringing together their respective artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enhance enterprise functions with AI-enabled solutions across multiple industries. The integrated solutions will accelerate rapid democratization of data and intelligence that will help businesses increase productivity and drive new revenue growth.

Generative AI has opened new avenues of AI applications and key enterprise functions across industries, and Infosys is providing services, frameworks, solutions, and platforms in multiple application areas, such as semantic search, document summarization, contact center transformation, AI-augmented software development lifecycle (SDLC) and marketing content creation.

Through the collaboration with Microsoft, Infosys Topaz is using Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services to augment its capabilities, in order to help enterprise customers transition from digital to AI solutions. The integrated solutions will boost customers’ operational efficiency, decrease turn-around-time, future-proof investments, and open new business models.

Infosys shares

The shares of Infosys Ltd on Tuesday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 1,460.50, down by 0.99 percent.