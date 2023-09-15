Infosys Allots 26,268 Equity Shares Of Face Value Of ₹5 Each To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Infosys Limites on Friday announced that the Company has allotted 26,268 equity shares on September 14, pursuant to the exercise of Restricted Stock Units by eligible employees, the company said through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 5 each.

The equity shares were alloted under the following schemes:

The company alloted 748 equity shares under the 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan, and 25,520 equity shares under the Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program 2019.

Following the allotment, the Company's issued and subscribed share capital has been augmented to a total of Rs 20,75,19,20,600. This capital is divided into 4,15,03,84,120 equity shares, each having a nominal value of Rs 5.

Infosys Limited shares

The shares of Infosys Limited on Friday at 12:11 pm IST were at Rs 1,514.75, up by 0.52 percent.

