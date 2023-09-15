Campus Activewear Announces 1,26,800 Equity Shares Under ESOP | Image: Campus Activewear (Representative)

Campus Activewear Limited on Friday through an exchange filing announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (also designated as Compensation Committee) in its meeting held has issued and allotted 1,26,800 Equity shares of Rs 5 each fully paid-up to eligible employees of the Company upon exercise of the Options vested with them under the va Schemes:

The company allotted 83,400 equity shares under Campus Activewear Limited Employee Stock Option Plan 2021- Special Grant and 43,400 equity shares under Campus Activewear Limited Employee Stock Option Plan 2021- Vision Pool.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 5 each.

Post Allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 1,52,54,54,210 comprising of 30,50,90,842 equity shares of Rs 5 each fully paid up to Rs 1,52,60,88,210 comprising of 30,52,17,642 equity shares of Rs 5 each fully paid up.

All equity shares allotted pursuant to exercise of stock options shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company

Campus Activewear Limited shares

The shares of Campus Activewear at 12:01 pm IST were trading at 301.80, down by 0.15 percent.

