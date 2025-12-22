 66% Employees Willing To Take Pay Cut For Better Workplace Culture: Report
IANSUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Two‑thirds or 66 per cent of employees, contemplating leaving their workplace, would accept a pay cut in exchange for improved workplace conditions and greater flexibility, a report showed on Monday. The report from Great Place To Work India found that "62 per cent of employees in typical workplaces are actively looking for new roles." Among those considering to change workplace, 70 per cent expect to leave their current organisation within the next year.

"Findings from our study show that workplace culture can directly influence retention, leadership trust, and employees’ readiness to exchange compensation for better workplace experiences," Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work. Singh said that six in 10 employees who do not have a great workplace experience plan to leave, but the figure halved when employees experience a positive environment. So, investing in culture and leadership capability is critical to business resilience and long-term performance, Singh added.

