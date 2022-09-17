MICA, Ahmedabad faculty set to build partnerships with UK universities

MICA Ahmedabad faculty during an international immersion in China | File photo

Ahmedabad: The faculty of MICA, Ahmedabad, will soon embark on a 10-day international immersion to the United Kingdom and build academic partnerships with universities in the UK.

The Faculty International Immersion program aims to strengthen MICA’s engagement globally and explore possibilities of building academic partnerships, research collaborations and student exchange in various areas with Universities and institutes in the UK.

Dr. Shailendra Raj Mehta, President & Director, MICA, said, “People-to-people academic contact is the goal of international immersion at MICA. The faculty program abroad is designed to facilitate learning, engagement and partnerships with leading institutions resulting in collaborative research.”

The faculty international immersion program, scheduled from September 18-28, 2022, will take place after three years due to the pandemic-infused lockdown. Previously, the immersion took place in China and the USA.

Prof. Shubhra Gaur and Prof. Suresh Malodia, Co-chairs of International Immersion at MICA, said, “We will also be hosting a MICA alumni meet in London since we have more than 50 MICA alumni in leading global companies like Amazon, Facebook, Google, PwC, McKinsey, Infosys among many others.” The student immersion will take place in 2023, they added.

In the first few days of the program, the faculty will visit the University of Southampton, network with the faculty and discuss various research areas. There will be discussions around Data Sciences, Analytics and Anxiety, Digital Sociology, Community Studies and Consumer Psychology, Metaverse, Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity, Marketing, Transcultural citizenship, Identity and Social Impact, Startups, Unicorns and new-age business enterprises, to name a few. The faculty will independently network and collaborate with institutions and organizations the following week.