MICA Ahmedabad conducts MICAT phase 2 today; here's all you need to know

MICA Ahmedabad | SIDART

Ahmedabad: MICA, Ahmedabad, which released the MICAT phase 2 admit card on January 24, 2023, conducted the mandatory entrance for admission to business programmes in the institute today, on January 28, 2023.

MICAT (MICA Admission Test) is conducted every year for candidates who wish to enroll in the institute's Post graduate diploma in management (PGDM) and Post graduate diploma in management - communications (PGDM - C) programmes.

According to an official spokesperson at MICA, MICAT was conducted across 46 centres in India with approximately 4781 candidates appearing for the exam.

The duration of the examination was 135 minutes. The scorecard for the phase 2 exam will be out on February 17, 2023.

The candidate must have taken at least one of the three exams—CAT, XAT, or GMAT—to be qualified for the MICAT. Additionally, candidates must participate in a group exercise (GE) and an individual interview (PI).

The psychometric test will be in Section A of the MICAT, and the descriptive test will be in Section B. Divergent and convergent thinking, linguistic ability, numeric ability, data interpretation, and general awareness are the four subsections of section C.

"Be passionate about your goals, and prepare thoroughly for the different sections that would bring out the best in you. Be open and creative with your ideas. Do not hesitate to speak out about what you strongly believe in. Put in your creative best while you also showcase your quantitative strengths," stated Dr. Heggde, while encouraging MICAT 2 candidates in an interview with the Free Press Journal.