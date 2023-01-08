"MICAT to stress on quantitative ability," says MICA Dean Dr Githa Heggde

The second phase of the b-school exam MICAT is set to be conducted by MICA Ahmedabad on January 28,2023 with the registration and application process being open till January 16, 2023. MICAT consists of Objective, Descriptive and Psychometric Test based questions. In an interview with the Free Press Journal, MICA Dean Githa Heggde talks about the exam, Meta Lab, accreditation, MBA’s employability, and much more. Excerpts from the interview:

1.With the phase 2 exam of MICAT on January 28, 2022, what are your suggestions to aspirants?

MICA has designed and developed its admission process called MICAT. This unique diagnostic tool includes a psychometric test that assesses the candidate's creativity, ability to generate and articulate original ideas, analytical argument-making, and logical thinking through divergent and convergent discovery. It also evaluates the incoming students for their ability to work in teams, curiosity, and leadership qualities. Our screening process ensures that the skills sets and attitudes of our new students are aligned with our vision and mission.

My suggestions to the MICAT 2 aspirants are the following :

Be passionate about your goals, and prepare thoroughly for the different sections that would bring out the best in you. Be open and creative with your ideas. Do not hesitate to speak out about what you strongly believe in. Put in your creative best while you also showcase your quantitative strengths.

2. Is MICA planning on a review of MICAT for coming years, in terms of the sections, phases, etc?

As per the changing industry and societal requirements, MICAT will look at more stress on the aspirants quantitative ability while MICAT will continue to emphasize the layered evaluation system in which specific tests are used as eliminators. For e.g., the psychometric section is an eliminator. Only those students who get through the psychometric area are evaluated based on their descriptive and aptitude abilities. MICA relies on sectional cut-offs (for descriptive and all sub-sections of the aptitude test) as well as an overall cut-off that considers the final MICAT test score. This is along with considering a minimum cut-off in CAT/XAT/GMAT.

3. What about the Personal Interview section?

The Personal Interview is conducted by a panel of three members consisting of a faculty, a MICA alum, and an Industry expert. For a candidate to move forward in the admission process, he/she needs the recommendation of two members of the panel. As a result of this stringent process, MICA admits students who have a flair for problem-solving and thinking creatively, can work well in groups and can cross over disciplines.

4. Can you elaborate on the concept of a Meta Lab?

As India anticipates an increase in demand for digital products and immersive elevated experiences, MICA, India's premier B-school for Strategic Marketing and Communication MICA is setting up a Meta Lab to be called as MICAverse- The metaverse lab which will carry out academic research and publish high-quality research papers and establish MICA as the leader in academic research in the domain of metaverse. Faculty at MICA has already published high-quality articles in the area. The Lab shall collaborate with industry/metaverse start-ups who can conduct consumer research to develop a deeper understanding of how metaverse influences consumer decision-making and thus business itself in the ever-disruptive ecosystem.

5. Will it expand to Blockchain?

The lab will also support knowledge creation and thought leadership, facilitate innovations and directions to industry and curriculum in emerging technology space. We have also launched modules such as 'Business of Emerging Technology Landscape' giving an overview of Metaverse, Blockchain, NFTs, and Coins & Tokens that will help students understand the business implications of these new technologies before getting into the industry. As part of the specialization, second-year students will be able to create their own NFT, create a metaverse using AR/VR, how to build an ideal crypto portfolio, the kinds of crypto coins, business of NFT, etc.

6. How would you sum up your experience in the role of Dean of MICA so far?

MICA is a unique and strong School that is truly ahead of the curve in business education. The amount of empowerment the faculty and students possess in MICA is rare. . My initial experience thus has been very exciting and stimulating, interacting with remarkable faculty with robust views and brilliant students in a highly inclusive, embracing, and democratic environment.

7. With many B schools planning new programmes, how is MICA bringing about changes?

Though B Schools across India are adding new programs, MICA will not expand for the sake of doing so. We are extremely conscious of the high quality of knowledge creation and dissemination. Our engagement with the alumni, industry, and academic partners from India and abroad in MICA's academics, curriculum reforms, innovations, advisory groups, mentoring roles, campus activities, internships, and placements collaborations has been one of the best in the industry.

8. How important is accreditation according to you?

Due to certain mandatory requirements, the school is now part of the national accreditation process. With high differentiation and distinctiveness, fitting into a structure is not typical for MICA. Since higher education, regulatory norms in India have evolved and in comparison with the world's renowned business school accreditation standards, we have been successful in maintaining our uniqueness yet excelling the accreditation criteria.

National and International accreditations help in multiple ways among evaluating our focus on the Institutions mission and vision and larger purpose. It is also a constant check on assurance of learning.

International accreditation such as AACSB boosts opportunity to increase synergetic international collaboration

9. Time after time questions have been raised on the employability of individuals with MBA degrees?

Leading B schools are able to provide 100% placements year on year and also see an increase in the average CTC.

MICA boasts of a record in ensuring that its graduating students secure 100% campus placements both in internships and in their final jobs.Advertising and Brand Management were our main specializations in the past. However, MICA's course offerings have changed in response to the changing industry trends and demands. We now offer concentrations in Media and Entertainment Management, Digital Communication Management, Data Science and Business Analytics, and Sales and Customer Relationship Management.

10. What are some of the areas that you have particularly focused on since assuming the role as a Dean?

While MICA has entrenched itself as an incomparable leading business school, a thought leader in specific domains, My focus has been facilitating MICA scaling newer horizons. Working on enhancing the super specialization knowledge through academic rigor, continue and improve the MICAn engagement with industry experts as adjuncts and visiting faculty to bring emerging industry trends and best practices into the classroom, further corporate relationships, and Internationalisation.