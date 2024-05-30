MHT CET Result To Be Announced By June 12, Major Update For Students | Pixabay

The State CET Cell, Maharashtra, has released the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2024 result date. The notification states that the MHT CET results for PCB and PCM 2024 would be released by the authorities by June 12, 2024, at the latest.

Through cetcell.mahacet.org, applicants can view the MHT CET 2024 result and get their complete percentile score. The Maharashtra CET topper list and the MHT CET result will be made public by the authorities. The percentile result for 2024 will be disclosed in a range of percentiles, from 0 to 100. The MHT CET percentile score is computed to five decimal places.

How to download result when out?

In order to download their MHT CET scorecards, students must input their application number and birthday.

-Go to mahacet.org to view the official MHT CET results page.

-Click the link to access the candidate's login information.

-To log in, enter your password and registered email address.

-A download link for the MHT CET 2024 scorecard will show up on the screen.

-Carefully enter the necessary information and submit.

-Your screen will display the MHT CET Result.

-After downloading, print a copy of the MHT CET 2024 Result.



What next?



Candidates who pass the exam will be able to participate in the June and July MHT CET counselling sessions. The dates for counselling will be announced separately by the admissions committee.



MHT CET 2024



The PCB group's MHT CET 2024 was held this year from April 22 to April 30, 2024. The date of the PC group exam was May 2, 2024, to May 16, 2024. It is recommended that students check the official website for any updated information.