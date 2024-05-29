JBIMS To Accept CAT Scores For MHRD Programme 

The Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) will accept the Common Admission Test (CAT) scores for Master of Human Resource Development (MHRD), starting this academic year. The institute, which earlier took admission based on the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH- MBA CET), has decided to consider CAT score along with it from this year onwards.

Srinivasan R Iyengar, the director of JBIMS said, “We have decided to accept CAT scores for the MHRD programme to improve the quality of students. There's a belief that CAT brings with itself a good legacy of students.” He further added that CAT also means more pan-India students will apply for the programme.

The admission process for the course will begin after the admission to the institute’s flagship programme Master in Management Studies (MMS) is over.

“There is a mechanism in place to select candidates from both CAT and MAH CET exams,” Iyengar added.

The institute also accepts CAT scores for the MSc Finance programme. However, it only considers the MAH- MBA CET exam for admission into the MMS programme.

The MAH CET results were declared on May 16. The college has begun the admission process for the MMS programme after which it will start the admission process for MHRD as well as MSc Finance. The selected candidates will then have to appear for the group discussion and personal interview round, based on which a candidate will be selected for the course.