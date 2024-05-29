 JBIMS To Accept CAT Scores For MHRD Programme 
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJBIMS To Accept CAT Scores For MHRD Programme 

JBIMS To Accept CAT Scores For MHRD Programme 

The institute, which earlier took admission based on the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH- MBA CET), has decided to consider CAT score along with it from this year onwards.

Sunidhi VijayUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 08:30 PM IST
article-image

The Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) will accept the Common Admission Test (CAT) scores for Master of Human Resource Development (MHRD), starting this academic year. The institute, which earlier took admission based on the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH- MBA CET), has decided to consider CAT score along with it from this year onwards. 

Srinivasan R Iyengar, the director of JBIMS said, “We have decided to accept CAT scores for the MHRD programme to improve the quality of students. There's a belief that CAT brings with itself a good legacy of students.” He further added that CAT also means more pan-India students will apply for the programme. 

The admission process for the course will begin after the admission to the institute’s flagship programme Master in Management Studies (MMS) is over. 

Read Also
JBIMS Hosts Panel In Effort To Bridge Gap Between The Affluent And Underprivileged
article-image

“There is a mechanism in place to select candidates from both CAT and MAH CET exams,” Iyengar added. 

The institute also accepts CAT scores for the MSc Finance programme. However, it only considers the MAH- MBA CET exam for admission into the MMS programme. 

The MAH CET results were declared on May 16. The college has begun the admission process for the MMS programme after which it will start the admission process for MHRD as well as MSc Finance. The selected candidates will then have to appear for the group discussion and personal interview round, based on which a candidate will be selected for the course. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JBIMS To Accept CAT Scores For MHRD Programme 

JBIMS To Accept CAT Scores For MHRD Programme 

Indian Students In PEI Parliament Demand Fair Treatment Amid Deportation Fears

Indian Students In PEI Parliament Demand Fair Treatment Amid Deportation Fears

Indian Army Open Vacancies For Short Service Commissioned Officers, Apply By June 3

Indian Army Open Vacancies For Short Service Commissioned Officers, Apply By June 3

University Of Birmingham Dubai Opens Applications For MEng Mechanical Engineering

University Of Birmingham Dubai Opens Applications For MEng Mechanical Engineering

Hyderabad University Ranked Among Top Global Universities For Affordable, Quality Education Globally

Hyderabad University Ranked Among Top Global Universities For Affordable, Quality Education Globally