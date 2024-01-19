JBIMS Hosts Panel In Effort To Bridge Gap Between The Affluent And Underprivileged

Director Dr. Srinivas Iyengar guided the "Bharat Ek Vishwa Guru" event that hosted speakers, including Ashish Chauhan, MD & CEO of the National Stock Exchange, Imtaiyazur Rahman, MD & CEO of UTI Mutual Fund, Richard Rekhy, former CEO of KPMG India and current board member of KPMG Dubai, and Davinder Sandhu, Co-founder and Chairman of Primus Partners. | Special Arrangement

The third edition of the "Bharat Ek Vishwa Guru" was hosted at JBIMS, University of Mumbai, Churchgate on Thursday, January 18, 2024. The initiative, aligned with the Prime Minister's vision, aimed to bridge the gap between the affluent 10% of India and the underprivileged, extending its reach to the farthest corners of the nation.

Director Dr. Srinivas Iyengar guided the event that hosted speakers, including Ashish Chauhan, MD & CEO of the National Stock Exchange, Imtaiyazur Rahman, MD & CEO of UTI Mutual Fund, Richard Rekhy, former CEO of KPMG India and current board member of KPMG Dubai, and Davinder Sandhu, Co-founder and Chairman of Primus Partners.

"Management pupil can bring Ram Rajya in Bharat"

The Bharat Ek Vishwa Guru platform stood as a commitment to share wisdom, experiences, and expertise with the underprivileged. Siddhartha Rastogi, Behavioral Finance & Capital Markets Expert and Convenor of Bharat Ek Vishwa Guru, emphasized the platform's dedication to achieving equanimity, self-reliance, and joint growth.

"The wisdom of Metros. to the last man standing, the experience of Finance Wizards to the budding youth, the rich heritage of CXOs reaching the emerging Management pupil can bring Ram Rajya in Bharat, " said Rastogi.

Ashish Chauhan, CEO of NSE, highlighted the country's rapid growth, stating, "Bharat is growing at a rapid pace and events under the umbrella of Bharat Ek Vishwa Guru bring academia, professionals, CXOs all under the same roof to have conversations and commitments to work towards making Bharat Numero Uno economically."

Mr Davinder Sandhu, Chairman and Co-Founder Primus Partners, added, "We are in a phase of a rapidly Rising India. This New India is for the greater good of all humanity, bringing culture, heritage, technology, and an aspirational approach to create national and global solutions."

The sessions within Bharat Ek Vishwa Guru aims to inspire residents of underprivileged regions through success stories and insights shared by the speakers.