FPJ Exclusive: JBIMS Increases Intakes In Two Major Courses This Year

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Mumbai, Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) Director, Dr Srinivasan Iyengar talked about shift towards Consulting in placements, implementation of NEP, intakes, introduction of courses for professionals, and more. Excerpts from the interview:

How is JBIMS adhering to NEP guidelines in its course structure?

Our course structure is customising itself to NEP as instructed. Though NEP will be initiated for management courses by next year, we will still equip ourselves by aligning with the policy now. We have already aligned our MSC programme with NEP. We are only expecting good positive changes through NEP as there are multiple entry exit points and also the introduction of an academic bank of credits. More sessions and webinars are being conducted now on NEP. The Mumbai University has also become more approachable with matters regarding the same.

What is JBIMS doing differently from other b-schools, IIMs to attract students?

Our institute has always been unique. We have never seen anyone as competition. If you see IIMs and other b schools charge anywhere between Rs 15-20 lakhs, while JBIMS is charging only Rs 6 lakhs as fees. Even among the students coming to our institute through CET, 99.9% of the applicants come to JBIMS. We don’t have management quotas or donations and placements are much better. We have also been able to maintain our position as one of the best institutions in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

What are some of the placement trends you witnessed at JBIMS this year?

Our highest package this year was between Rs 43-44 lakhs. YMany more consulting companies were recruiting more candidates this time around, which includes PwC, KPMG, and more. There has been a considerable shift from Finance to Consulting, and more companies are seeking professionals in data, and analytics. Placement trends are also changing as fintech, online retailers are showing interest since everything has become tech-driven. Many banks are also showing up, and are still major recruiters at the institute.

Is JBIMS still pushing for a separate entrance exam?

As of now, we will still take to CET instead of instituting our own entrance exam. We consider the CAT score for MSC Finance, while our flagship course in management studies still has CET. We are going to continue with the same.

Do you think non-IIMs are represented well in national, international rankings?

NIRF is more accurate than many other rankings. IIMs generally perform well due to better rank, faculty, and infrastructure as government is also able to provide more help with initiatives and they can also charge more to students. Infrastructure is a key parameter for rankings, with global tie-ups also being important now.

If you do well in NIRF, then you can go to international rankings. In International Business we teach that before going global, be good domestically so consistent performance in NIRF can help us to get a global ranking among business schools. NEP-enabled collaborations with international universities can help in rankings as well.

How is JBIMS helping with teacher training across institution?

We have done many training programmes since the past year or so. We have trained some 100 bmc school headmasters on leadership and communication skills on the campus. We are teaching them values of leadership, financial acumen, infrastructure, and different aspects of business and management We brought academicians and experts to the campus and signed an exclusive MOU with BMC. We trained more than thousand plus bankers last 12 months on leadership skills, and we have started customized training prohrammes for corporates which got a wonderful response. A Management Development Programme (MDP) programme has been introduced which saw the participation of with LIC, BARC, Department of Atomic Energy, and the Naval Dockyard. The duration for the programme is 5-10 days depending on the requirement, content, and objectives of the same.

How would you reflect on your journey at JBIMS past two year?

It has been a wonderful experience at JBIMS. We also increased our intake in couple of programmes. We have seen Infrastructure upgradation when it comes to ac classrooms, new lifts, and more. Section 8 alumni association was formed by us which activated national and international alumni chapters. JBIMS has also seen an improved ranking from last year.

Our Phd is also seeing a good response. Institute’s brand name also helps with attracting students.

Have you seen changes in intake this year?

Compared to last year, this year Master of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has seen an increase from 20 to 30 seats, and in MSc in Finance from 30 to 40. Now we will gradually increase seats in our flagship mms course.

