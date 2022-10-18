Mumbai: JBIMS conducts Management skill development training program for second batch of officers of Naval Dockyard

JBIMS conducts Management skill development training program for second batch of officers of Naval Dockyard | File

On September 10, Dr Mitra Basu Chhillar, Scientist 'F', DRDO, Ministry of Defence, Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, inaugurated a Management Skill Development Program being held by Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. The program is being held at JBIMS Campus from October 10 for 10 days. About 40 officers of the Naval Dockyard are participating in the programme.

Several topics like team engagement through teaching and leadership, Happiness, motivation, Self enhancement, the development of managerial decision-making abilities in challenging situations, Financial Wellness and Public Finance etc. are being discussed during the programmes.

