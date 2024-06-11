MHT CET Result 2024 Result To Be OUT On June 19 At cetcell.mahacet.org

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) result for 2024 is set to be declared on June 19, 2024. Initially, the release date was June 10, 2024, but it has been postponed. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their results from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Key Dates and Information:

Exam Dates: April 22 to May 17, 2024

Answer Key Release: May 21, 2024

Objection Window: May 21 to May 26, 2024

Result Announcement: June 19, 2024

Counselling Schedule: June and July 2024 (exact dates to be announced)

The results will be available for both PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) groups. Along with the MHT CET Result 2024, the final answer key will also be released.

Here’s how to download MHT CET Result 2024:

Visit the official website of Maha cet, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the "MHT CET Result 2024" link on the homepage.

On the new page, enter your application number and date of birth.

Click the submit button to view your MHT CET results for PCB and PCM.

Download and print the result for future reference.

Students who pass the MHT CET Exam 2024 will be eligible to participate in the MHT CET Counselling 2024. For more updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.