MHT CET 2024 Results To Be Announced On July; Details Here

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

Mumbai: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has announced that the results for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2024 for both the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) groups will be released on June 10, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website [cetcell.mahacet.org](https://cetcell.mahacet.org), as well as on [mahacet.in](https://mahacet.in) and [mahacet.org](https://mahacet.org).

The CET Cell has also shared the schedule for other exam results:

- MHT CET 2024: June 10, 2024

- BHMCT-CET 2024: June 11, 2024

- BA/Bac-BEd CET 2024: June 12, 2024

- DPN/PHN: June 12, 2024

- MHMCT CET 2024: June 13, 2024

- Nursing CET 2024: June 16, 2024

- LLB 5 CET 2024: June 16, 2024

- BMS/BBM CET 2024: June 17, 2024

Previously, the CET Cell had indicated that the MHT CET 2024 results would be declared on or before June 12. The notice read, “As per the Report submitted by the Experts the above changes will be incorporated in the database and the result will be processed. MHT-CET-2024 Score card containing percentile Score for the respective Group (PCB and PCM) will be made available to the candidates in their login on or before 12th June 2024.”

The MHT CET 2024 exam was conducted in two phases: from April 22 to April 30 for the PCB group and from May 2 to May 16 for the PCM group. The exam was held in 30 sessions across two shifts: 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm. A total of 5100 questions were used in the examination, covering subjects in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. Out of these, only 47 unique question ID objections were found valid.

How to Check MHT CET 2024 Results:

1. Visit the official website [mahacet.org](https://mahacet.org).

2. On the homepage, click on the MHT CET Result 2024 link for PCM or PCB groups.

3. Enter the required credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check the results displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a hard copy for future reference.

For more details, visit the official [CET Cell website](https://cetcell.mahacet.org).