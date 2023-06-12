MHT CET Result 2023 Out For PCM & PCB Group at cetcell.mahacet.org, Direct Link

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2023 for the PCM and PCB groups today at 11 am. The scorecards are available at the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org, mahacet.in and mahacet.org. Candidates have enter their application number, date of birth and security pin to check the results.
Direct Link to Check MHT CET 20023 Results
In the MHT CET 2023, a total 28 students have scored 100 percentile. 14 each from PCM and PCB group.
This year over 6.36 lakh students registered for the MHT CET exam 2023.
Total number of candidates registered for examination – 6,36,089
Total number of candidates appeared for examination – 5,91,130
Overall percentage of attendance :- 92.93%
Over 2.77 lakh students appeared for PCB group
For PCB group total no of candidate registered – 3,03,048
For PCB Group total no of candidate appeared – 2,77,400
Over 3.33 lakh students registered for PCM group
Total number of candidates registered for PCM group– 3,33,041
Total number of candidates appeared for PCM group – 3,13,730
The examination was conducted from May 9 to May 14 for the PCM Group and from May 15 to May 20 for PCB Group.
It was a computer-based test. The exam was conducted for Admission to Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell.
Steps to check MHT CET 2023 Results:
Visit the official websites-- cetcell.mahacet.org, mahacet.in and mahacet.org
Click on the result link given on the website
Enter your credentials such as application number and date of birth
View and download the results for future reference
