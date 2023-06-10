Maharashtra MHT CET Result 2023 Date And Time OUT! Details Inside

Representational image

Mumbai: Government of Maharashtra's State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the date and time for MHT CET 2023.

As per the latest notification, MHT CET 2023 result will be declared on June 12 at 11 AM, with candidates having the ability to access the results from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

“MHT CET (PCM & PCB Group) 2023 result will be announced on 12-06-2023 at 11.00 am,” said the official notification. The result links for MHT CET 2023 will be available on the official websites www.mahacet.org and www.mahacet.in.

Based on their respective performances, the candidates will have the opportunity to get admission in engineering and technology courses across colleges in Maharashtra.

From May 9 to May 12, the CET Cell administered PCM tests for the MHT CET 2023, and from May 15 to May 20, for PCB exams. On May 26, the CET solution key was made public. The updated answer key will serve as the foundation for the final Maharashtra CET results.

Here's how to download MHT CET Results 2023

Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on MHT CET Engineering tab that you can see on the homepage.

The page will go back to the MHT CET Result page.

Enter the necessary credentials which includes application number and date of birth.

Check out the marks and download the scorecard.

