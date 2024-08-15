 MHT CET Provisional Allotment Result For CAP Round 1 Released On fe2024.mahacet.org
MHT CET Provisional Allotment Result For CAP Round 1 Released On fe2024.mahacet.org

Candidates who registered for the counselling process can check their results by visiting the official MHT CET website at fe2024.mahacet.org.

Updated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
MHT CET Provisional Allotment Result For CAP Round 1 Released On fe2024.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the MHT CET provisional allotment result for CAP Round 1 on August 16, 2024. Candidates who registered for the counselling process can check their results by visiting the official MHT CET website at fe2024.mahacet.org.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first round are required to accept the seat through their login as per the following details:

Seat Acceptance Period: August 16 to August 18, 2024.

Seat Acceptance Fee: ₹1,000/- (Non-refundable processing fee).

It is important to note that candidates who receive a seat as per their first preference (auto-freezed) must pay the fee online. Once the seat is accepted, they will not be eligible to participate in further rounds of counselling.

How to check MHT CET Provisional Allotment Result:

Step 1: Visit the official MHT CET website at fe2024.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the MHT CET provisional allotment result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to complete the acceptance process within the specified dates to secure their allotted seat.

