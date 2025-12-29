Indian Railways Announces 22,000 Level-1 Group D Vacancies; Check Dates, Eligibility And Pay Scale

Indian Railways Announces 22,000 Level-1 Group D Vacancies | Canva

RRB Group D Recruitment: Indian Railways has issued a brief announcement regarding the impending hiring of 22,000 Level-1 Group D positions. Applications will soon open, so you may start getting ready. This is a great opportunity for anyone who has finished high school. Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB), a division of the Indian government's Ministry of Railways, handle hiring. All applications must be filed online using the RRB's official website.

RRB Group D Recruitment: Important dates

Application start date: January 21

Last date to apply: February 20

RRB Group D Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between 18 and 40 years

Educational qualification: At least a high school diploma is mandatory

ITI candidates: Applicants with ITI qualifications may be given preference for certain posts

Aadhaar requirement: Details on Aadhaar must exactly match the high school certificate

Mandatory details: Name, date of birth, photograph, and biometrics (fingerprints and iris) must be accurate and verified

RRB Group D Recruitment: Application fees

Rs. 500 for General, OBC and EWS candidates

Rs. 250 for SC, ST, PwD candidates and all women applicants

RRB Group D Recruitment: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official application website at rrbapply.gov.in

Step 2: Fill in the application form online only (offline applications are not accepted)

Step 3: Verify Aadhaar details before submitting the form

Step 4: Ensure all personal and educational details are entered correctly

Step 5: Submit the application and keep a copy for future reference

Note: Applications without Aadhaar verification may be rejected or delayed during the selection process.

RRB Group D Recruitment: Selection process

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Physical examination

Medical examination

(Candidates must clear all stages to be selected)

RRB Group D Recruitment: Salary details

Starting pay for Level-1 posts ranges between Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 35,000 per month, depending on the post and region

For more information candidates are advised to visit and keep an eye on official website.