 MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List OUT; CAP Round 1 Starting Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMHT CET 2024 Final Merit List OUT; CAP Round 1 Starting Today

MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List OUT; CAP Round 1 Starting Today

The merit list for the candidates has been created based on the candidate's marks or score from the Competent Authority's CET or from any other exam that the relevant authority has administered for admission purposes.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 08:55 AM IST
article-image
MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List OUT; CAP Round 1 Starting Today | Official Website

MHT CET Final Merit List 2024 was announced by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, on August 8, 2024. The merit list is available on the MHT CET official website, fe2024.mahacet.org, for candidates who have registered for First Year Under Graduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology (4 Years) & Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5 Years) Admissions A.Y. 2024–2025.

The merit list for the candidates has been created based on the candidate's marks or score from the Competent Authority's CET or from any other exam that the relevant authority has administered for admission purposes.

FPJ Shorts
John Abraham Reacts To Calling Journalist 'Idiot' At Vedaa Event: 'He Was Planted There To Make Me Angry'
John Abraham Reacts To Calling Journalist 'Idiot' At Vedaa Event: 'He Was Planted There To Make Me Angry'
92,549 Microfood Processing Firms Get ₹ 10,000 Crore Under The Center's Scheme
92,549 Microfood Processing Firms Get ₹ 10,000 Crore Under The Center's Scheme
'Would Have Brought Entire Party Along': NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Comments At CM Eknath Shinde’s Book Launch
'Would Have Brought Entire Party Along': NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Comments At CM Eknath Shinde’s Book Launch
Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket Issue
Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket Issue

How to check?

-Go to fe2024.mahacet.org, the MHT CET official website.
-On the home page, click the link for the MHT CET 2024 final merit list.
-After entering your login information, click "Submit."
-It will show your initial merit list on the screen.

Read Also
MHT-CET Cell Considers Allowing Candidates To Verify Answer Sheets Amid Allegations Of Faulty...
article-image

-Examine the inventory and obtain the document.
-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Important Dates

The candidate's login will allow them to submit and finalise the option form for CAP Round 1 online between August 9 and August 11, 2024, as per the published schedule.

On August 14, 2024, the CAP Round 1 preliminary allotment will be shown. The candidates who have been assigned a seat may accept it by logging in in accordance with the CAP Round I allocation from August 16 to August 18, 2024, once the seat allotment has been displayed.

MHT CET 2024

This year, from April 22 to May 17, the Maharashtra CET entrance exam was held for admission to engineering and other programs. While the group exams for PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and PCM (Physics, Management) were held from May 2 to May 16. On June 19, the MHT CET 2024 examination results were released.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List OUT; CAP Round 1 Starting Today

MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List OUT; CAP Round 1 Starting Today

Maharashtra Govt To Appoint Psychiatrist Counsellors At Medical Colleges To Help Students Suffering...

Maharashtra Govt To Appoint Psychiatrist Counsellors At Medical Colleges To Help Students Suffering...

Maharashtra: National Medical Commission Gives Nod For 2 New Medical Colleges In Nashik

Maharashtra: National Medical Commission Gives Nod For 2 New Medical Colleges In Nashik

NEET-PG 2024: Private Centres Avoided For Better Monitoring, Says NBEMS Chief

NEET-PG 2024: Private Centres Avoided For Better Monitoring, Says NBEMS Chief

24 Students Fall Ill After Eating Mid-day Meal At Odisha School

24 Students Fall Ill After Eating Mid-day Meal At Odisha School