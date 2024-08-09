MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List OUT; CAP Round 1 Starting Today | Official Website

MHT CET Final Merit List 2024 was announced by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, on August 8, 2024. The merit list is available on the MHT CET official website, fe2024.mahacet.org, for candidates who have registered for First Year Under Graduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology (4 Years) & Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5 Years) Admissions A.Y. 2024–2025.

The merit list for the candidates has been created based on the candidate's marks or score from the Competent Authority's CET or from any other exam that the relevant authority has administered for admission purposes.

How to check?

-Go to fe2024.mahacet.org, the MHT CET official website.

-On the home page, click the link for the MHT CET 2024 final merit list.

-After entering your login information, click "Submit."

-It will show your initial merit list on the screen.

-Examine the inventory and obtain the document.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Important Dates



The candidate's login will allow them to submit and finalise the option form for CAP Round 1 online between August 9 and August 11, 2024, as per the published schedule.

On August 14, 2024, the CAP Round 1 preliminary allotment will be shown. The candidates who have been assigned a seat may accept it by logging in in accordance with the CAP Round I allocation from August 16 to August 18, 2024, once the seat allotment has been displayed.

MHT CET 2024



This year, from April 22 to May 17, the Maharashtra CET entrance exam was held for admission to engineering and other programs. While the group exams for PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and PCM (Physics, Management) were held from May 2 to May 16. On June 19, the MHT CET 2024 examination results were released.