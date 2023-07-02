MHT CET Counselling 2023: CAP Registration Ends Tomorrow

MHT CET Counselling 2023 Registration | Representative image

The State Common Entrance Test Cell in Maharashtra will close its MHT CET 2023 Counselling on July 3 (tomorrow). Candidates can apply for admission for for B.E/B.Tech for 4 years. Followed by M.E/M.tech For 5 year through the official website of MHT CET at fe2023.mahacet.org

According to the official schedule, the document verification and confirmation of application form for admission by online mode can be done till July 4, 2023. Applications registered after July 3, 2023 shall be considered only for Non CAP Seats. To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Steps to register for MHT CET 2023 Counselling:

1. Visit the official website of MHT CET at fe2023.mahacet.org.

2. On the homepage, click on the B.E/B.Tech

3. Register and proceed with the application

4. Upload all the required documents

5. Submit the application fee

6. Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

The fee for the general category in counselling registration is Rs. 800 for candidates from Maharashtra. Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh Migrant candidates and children of Indian workers in Gulf Countries (CIWGC). For the reserved category candidates of Backward Class Categories (SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS) along with Persons with Disability Candidates belonging to Maharashtra State only the application fee is ₹600.