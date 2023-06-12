MHT CET 2023 Results Declared: 28 Candidates Score a Perfect 100

MHT CET 2023 Results Declared: 28 100 Percentiles | Special Arrangement

Mumbai: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Monday declared the results of MHT-CET 2023, the state's entrance exam for undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses.

This year, 28 candidates, 14 each from Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) and Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB), were awarded 100 percentile scores.

Among these toppers, as many as 24 belong to the General category, while there were two candidates from the Other Backward Castes (OBC) and one from Nomadic Tribe (NT) - 1.

The results came around three months earlier compared to last year when the entire admission process was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic.



A total of 3,29,809 male and 2,62041 female candidates appeared for the examination while 1 transgender registered but eventually did not appear.



The exam was held in multiple sessions from May 9 to 20 at 197 exam centers, 16 of which were located outside the state.



Attendance was much lower during the last admission cycle when only 4.67 lakh out of 6.06 lakh (77.13%) registered candidates had taken the tests.



Last year, 27 candidates, all of them belonging to the General category, had bagged 100 percentile scores.



As a total of 28 students from all over Maharashtra and 11 within Mumbai and Thane rejoice their 100 percentile. Here are how a few of them feel,



Seshadhari Ramakrishnan Iyer, a student of Nirmala Memorial College in Kandivalli east said “Watching television series such as Grey’s Anatomy, Good Doctor have been his favourite pastime. I want to pursue medicine for higher education, and help others by saving their lives.”

He studied at Arihant Academy for NEET as well as CET and scored 87% in his SSC class 12. He aspires to become a cardiologist if given a choice while he awaits his NEET result.

Anushka Doshi from Kandivali also a 100 percentile scorer from Prakash college of commerce scored 90.5% in her SSC class 12. She said “she studied an average of six hours a day and aspires to get into one of the country’s NITs or BITS. She also enjoys cooking when not studying.

Animesh Nageshkumar Shinde a student of Shubham Raje Junior College in Thane spoke of the challenges he faced while prepping for CET. He said “I scored very low in my mock tests and it proved to be a great setback for me. I spent a lot of time trying to recover from the low scores and lost time preparing for the final exams. I eventually did well, as you can tell.”

He advised other students to take low scores with a stride and not be pulled down by it. He comes from a family of doctors where his father is a dentist and mother is an Ayurveda doctor.

Viraj Mankani a PCM student in a family of PCBs said “I wanted to stand out and choose the technical life.”

Viraj a student of Prakash college, Kandivali scored 86.5% in SSC class 12 and aspires to pursue Btech from one of the IITs, followed by a masters.

Shaivi Balwatkar from Goregaon, chose PCMB and finds Biology interesting while Maths, more practical. She is counting on her parents to help her choose from the two. She studied from Pioneer college and also attended Vidyalankar classes to prepare for CET.

This year, 6.36 lakh students had registered for CET, of which 5.91 lakh (92.93%) appeared for the test. These include 3.14 lakh candidates who had opted for the Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) group and 2.77 lakh who chose Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB).

Finally, the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for BE/BTech, BPharm and Agriculture courses registration dates too have been declared and will begin from Thursday (June 15).



