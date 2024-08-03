MHT CET 2024 CAP 1st Merit List To Release Today; Check Important Dates Here | Pixabay (Representational Pic)

Today, on August 3, 2024, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will make the MHT CET merit list public. Any complaints that candidates may have may be submitted between August 4, 2024, and August 6, 2024. A final merit list will then be made public. On August 8, the final merit list will be made public, and following that, the schedule for additional events will be disclosed.

Important Dates:

Submission of Grievances - August 4 to 6, 2024

MHT CET 2024 final merit list - August 8, 2024

How to check?

On the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, candidates can download the provisional list by logging in with their application ID and birthdate.

-Go to cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website.

-Click the link for the MHT CET 2024 merit list that is on the webpage.

-If necessary, submit the login information.

-CET The Merit List for 2024 will show up on the screen.

-Check out and get the identical

-Keep it handy for later.

Candidates should provide the necessary documents to support their claims for any corrections or concessions within the same window. Along with the most recent notice of receipt, the grievances submitted by the candidates will be communicated, regardless of whether they are accepted or rejected.

MH CET 2024



The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET-2024) for Engineering and other courses took place in April and May of that year. The PCM group test was held from May 2 to May 16, and the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group exam was held from April 22 to April 30. There were 159 exam locations; 143 of them were in Maharashtra and 16 were outside the state.