MHT CET 2024 Admit Card Released For PCB Group; Download At cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2024 admit card for the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) group has been officially released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. Candidates can check download the admit card from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Exam date:

The MHT CET 2024 PCB exams are scheduled to be held on April 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30.

Exam pattern:

The exam will be conducted online (computer-based) and divided into two sections: Section 1 covering physics and chemistry, and Section 2 covering biology.

Candidates will have 3 hours to complete the exam, which will consist of a total of 150 questions, equally distributed among the sections.

The total marks for the exam are 200, with each correct answer awarded 1 mark.

There is no negative marking.

How to Download the Admit Card:

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Find and click on the candidate portal section.

Enter your application number and password to log in.

Once logged in, look for the admit card link and click on it.

MHT CET 2024 admit card for the PCB group will appear on the screen.

Download and print it for future reference.

Remember to carry your admit card to the exam centre along with a valid photo ID (like a voter ID card, Aadhar card, or PAN card) for verification purposes.

Candidates are advised to double-check all details on their admit card, including personal information and exam centre details, to ensure accuracy. Any discrepancies should be reported to the authorities promptly.

