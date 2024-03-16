MH Nursing CET 2024: Registration Deadline Extended until March 31, 2024 - Apply Now!

Representative Image

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the registration deadline for the MH Nursing CET 2024 until March 31, 2024. Here's a breakdown of essential information regarding the registration, fees, age criteria, and application process:

Registration Deadline Extended:

Applicants now have until March 31, 2024, to register for MH Nursing CET 2024.

Interested candidates can register on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Application Fees:

For applicants in the open and EWS categories, the application fee is Rs 1,000.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and OBC categories are required to pay Rs 800 as the application fee.

Removal of Upper Age Limit:

The CET Cell has eliminated the maximum age limit for admission to various nursing programs.

Previously, there was a maximum age limit of 35 years for general applicants and 40 years for individuals with disabilities.

Now, there is no upper age limit for ANM, GNM, BSc(N), MSc(N), PBB Sc(N), Post Basic Diploma, and Nurse practitioner programs.

Application Process:

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Register with the required details and create a login.

Complete the MH Nursing CET 2024 application form.

Pay the applicable application fee online.

Upload necessary documents as per the instructions.

Save the filled form and take a printout for future reference.

The candidates now have more time to finish their applications due to the extension of the registration deadline. Additionally, the removal of the age limit allows a greater number of applicants to apply for nursing education in Maharashtra. It is recommended that interested candidates carefully examine the eligibility requirements and follow the provided instructions for a successful application.