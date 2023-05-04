 MHT CET 2023 admit card out for PCM stream at mahacet.org, direct link here
MHT CET 2023 admit card out for PCM stream at mahacet.org, direct link here

MHT CET 2023 admit card out for PCM stream at mahacet.org, direct link here

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
article-image
MHT CET 2023 admit card out | Representational image

Mumbai: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released MHT CET 2023 Admit Card today May 4, 2023.

Maharashtra CET Cell has released the admit cards for the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group candidates.

Candidates who will have to appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Earlier today the official website reads, "Admit cards for MHTCET (PCM Group) will be made available for downloading by 8 PM today."

Direct link to download MHT CET 2023 Admit Card

article-image

MHT CET exam 2023 exam date 2023

For the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) group, the test will be held from May 9 to 13.

For the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group, the exam is scheduled for May 15 to 20.

MHT CET exam 2023 for PCM will be held in two shifts :

  • First shift will be held from 9 AM to 12 noon

  • Second between 2 PM to 5 PM.

Steps to download MHT CET 2023 Admit Card:

  • Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

  • Click on MHTCET 2023 link available under CET link.

  • A new page will open where candidates can click on MHT CET 2023 Admit Card link available on the page.

  • Enter the required details and click on submit.

  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check the admit card and download the page.

  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

